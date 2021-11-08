Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

