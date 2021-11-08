Warby Parker Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 8th (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 8th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.