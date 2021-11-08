Confluent, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 8th (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 8th. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $93.60 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

