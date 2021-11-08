TheStreet Upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,174,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.