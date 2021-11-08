Aries I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Aries I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Aries I Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:RAMMU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Aries I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

