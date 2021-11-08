NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NSTG opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

