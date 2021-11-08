$0.13 EPS Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.31.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

