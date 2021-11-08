Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

CCEP opened at $55.10 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

