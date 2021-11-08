Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

