Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.