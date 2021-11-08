Brokers Set Expectations for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE WTS opened at $206.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $207.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

