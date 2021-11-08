Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.76 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $11.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.68. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $192.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

