-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $555.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $557.08.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,035,148 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

