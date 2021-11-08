BIO-key International (BKYI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BIO-key International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BIO-key International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International Competitors 380 2159 2792 73 2.47

BIO-key International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 2.73%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million -$9.67 million -3.49 BIO-key International Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -97.63

BIO-key International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -135.97% -33.17% -29.89% BIO-key International Competitors -12.70% -4.74% -3.06%

Summary

BIO-key International competitors beat BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.