Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £157.60 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £157.60 ($205.91).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Paul Stockton bought 7 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £143.85 ($187.94).

RAT stock opened at GBX 2,045 ($26.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,994.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,897.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

