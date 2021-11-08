Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 37,245 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £489.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

