Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires 37,245 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £489.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

