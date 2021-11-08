Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to “Buy”

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MFIN stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.