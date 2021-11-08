Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

