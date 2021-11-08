Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $35.89 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

