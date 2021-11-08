LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $8.59 on Friday. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 355.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 102.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

