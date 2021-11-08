UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €103.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.88. Krones has a 1 year low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 1 year high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.