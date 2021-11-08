Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a one year low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a one year high of €39.25 ($46.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.15.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

