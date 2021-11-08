ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

