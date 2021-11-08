ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,392.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $547,040.94 and approximately $18,392.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

