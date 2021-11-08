PumaPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $512,531.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $512,531.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.