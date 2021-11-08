Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,081,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.