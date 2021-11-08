ShowHand Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $58,451.76 and $90.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

