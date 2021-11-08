Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

