XRP (XRP) Price Up 17.2% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. XRP has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion and approximately $4.45 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,079.18 or 0.99656920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.92 or 0.07190951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.39 or 0.00755531 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,161,790 coins and its circulating supply is 47,081,679,946 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

