Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 116.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 116.4% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $20,606.81 and $31.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,079.18 or 0.99656920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.92 or 0.07190951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021253 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.