Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $67.88 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00481821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00066866 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,697,893,007 coins and its circulating supply is 33,284,639,254 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

