Kusama Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $268.12 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $493.39 or 0.00755531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,079.18 or 0.99656920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.92 or 0.07190951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

