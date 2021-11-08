Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Green Dot also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 811,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

