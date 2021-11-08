XYO Trading 96.9% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $756.90 million and $75.56 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.