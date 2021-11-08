Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,821. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock worth $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

