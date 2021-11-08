CoinFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,066.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $933,274.12 and approximately $30,066.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

