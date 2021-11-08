QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $633,069.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00081061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,098.38 or 0.99666107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.23 or 0.07188434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021295 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

