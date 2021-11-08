NuCypher (NU) Price Up 5.1% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $624.16 million and approximately $59.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00236004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,329,643,411 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

