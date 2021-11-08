Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $6.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,891.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $18.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $23.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $25.32 on Friday, reaching $297.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.