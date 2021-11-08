Analyzing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Video River Networks has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Video River Networks and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Video River Networks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Nam Tai Property
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Video River Networks and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Video River Networks
|19.13%
|269.53%
|60.38%
|Nam Tai Property
|33.17%
|19.49%
|7.58%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Video River Networks and Nam Tai Property’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Video River Networks
|$1.63 million
|8.95
|-$80,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Nam Tai Property
|$71.21 million
|12.88
|$15.69 million
|N/A
|N/A
Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.
Summary
Nam Tai Property beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Video River Networks
Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
