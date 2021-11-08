Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SYRS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 524,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

