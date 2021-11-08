Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $209.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the highest is $209.41 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $809.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $915.30 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. 1,561,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

