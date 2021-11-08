Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $600.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.30 million and the lowest is $590.36 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 465,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allison Transmission by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares during the period.

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

