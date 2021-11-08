Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

DCPH traded down $27.18 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 33,525,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $515.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

