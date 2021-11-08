VIG (VIG) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $895,392.59 and approximately $139.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

