Solana Price Reaches $248.05 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Solana coin can now be bought for $248.05 or 0.00380990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $75.04 billion and approximately $2.98 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 508,383,457 coins and its circulating supply is 302,512,418 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

