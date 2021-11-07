$64.67 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $64.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $66.10 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $55.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $240.09 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

