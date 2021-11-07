Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

