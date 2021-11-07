Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.
In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
