Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Green Dot also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

