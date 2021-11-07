Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 805,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

